Hyderabad City Gears Up For Ganesh Immersion

Hyderabad: With just days to go for the grand Ganesh immersion, senior police, GHMC and government officials on Wednesday carried out a joint inspection of the Balapur Ganesh procession route, reviewing security and civic arrangements.

Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand examined vehicle movement for idols, reviewed clearance based on idol heights and inspected immersion facilities at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road. Officials discussed traffic diversions, police deployment, idol processions, sanitation, uninterrupted power supply and emergency medical services.

GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan said immersion facilities were ready at 20 major lakes and 72 specially created artificial ponds. “We have installed 134 fixed cranes and 259 mobile cranes, along with 56,187 temporary lights. At Hussainsagar, nine boats, Disaster Response Force teams and 200 professional swimmers have been deployed in coordination with HYDRAA and the tourism department,” he said.

He added that 13 control rooms and 160 Ganesh Action Teams had been set up along 303 km of main procession routes. For sanitation, 14,486 workers are on duty round-the-clock in three shifts. “Till September 2, about 1,21,905 idols have already been immersed, and around 50,000 more are expected on the final day,” he said. Hyderabad collector Dasari Harichandana said all departments were working in close coordination to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

The Balapur Ganesh will pass through Katta Maisamma Temple, Charminar, Afzalgunj, M.J. Market, Abids, Basheerbagh, Liberty and Ambedkar Statue before reaching Hussainsagar. The Khairatabad Ganesh will move through Saifabad, Iqbal Minar, Telugu Talli and Ambedkar Statue before immersion at Tank Bund.