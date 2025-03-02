Hyderabad City Buses Introduces UPI Payments for Passengers

Hyderabad: The TGSRTC has introduced UPI-based digital payments for city bus passengers. Conductors input the fare and the passenger scans the QR code on the UPI app to make the payment. This will put paid to the system of the conductor marking the due amount on the back of the ticket, and the passenger having to chase the official when the stop is approaching.

The digital payment method was first launched on district buses. Many are expecting the UPI payments to reduce problems related to change and small coins. It is currently available only on a limited number of city buses. A full rollout will take more time.

Speaking with Deccan Chronicle, Parashuram, an RTC bus conductor, said, “A lot of buses got the new scanner ticket machines, but many did not receive them yet. But they will come soon.”

Venkateshwarlu, conductor from the Kukatpally depot, who has the UPI-enabled machine, said “The new system is good. It is helpful for both us conductors and the passengers. There is no delay in payments and we are not facing any problems as of now.”

I. Srinath, a regular RTC passenger from Kachiguda to Bhoiguda, said, “I am so relieved they got UPI to the buses. I don’t have to carry small change anymore.”