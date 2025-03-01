Hyderabad City Briefs: Fire near TG Bhavan quickly contained

Hyderabad:A fire broke out in a garbage dump on the service road near Telangana Bhavan and the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) around 1 pm on Saturday, reportedly due to careless cigarette disposal. Thick smoke billowing from the flames caught the attention of commuters and visitors nearby.

Fire officials stationed at the ICCC noticed the smoke and alerted the fire department. Fire officials took about 20 minutes to douse the flames. No casualties were reported.

According to officials, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was inside the ICCC at the time of the incident, which led to a crowd gathering to find out about the situation. However, as traffic remained light, there were no disruptions. The fire was contained before it could spread to nearby trees.

1 killed, 1 injured in ORR hit-and-run



Hyderabad:A 25-year-old man died, and another was injured after a tipper lorry hit their two-wheeler on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) service road around 9 am on Saturday before fleeing the scene.



Gachibowli investigating officer Venkateshwarulu identified the deceased as Pilli Ganeshwara Rao from Andhra Pradesh and the survivor as Markandeshwara Rao, both residents of Manikonda.

The accident occurred as the duo was heading to Vattenagulapalli from Exit No. 1 of the ORR. Police said the lorry driver abandoned the vehicle in a parking lot and fled. Police are trying to trace him.

Police raid brothel, arrest organiser, pimp

Hyderabad:Amberpet police raided a brothel operating from a rented house in Golnaka in the early hours of Saturday, arrested Timothy Barchi, 30, a Liberian national who was allegedly the main organiser, along with a local pimp, Lingala Bal Reddy. Police rescued four women from Tanzania and Uganda who were shifted to a shelter home.

According to Amberpet station house officer D. Ashok, Timothy had arrived in India on a student visa but became involved in running the prostitution racket. Both he and Bal Reddy were booked under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) and were produced before the court on Saturday.