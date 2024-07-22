Hyderabad: Chilkur Balaji Temple Calls Viral Video Fake

Hyderabad: A viral video of the Chilkur Balaji temple priest asking people to perform Lord Venkateshwara’s kalyanam on Sunday they wished to get married was a fake, the Cyberabad police said.

Issuing his rebuttal through a video message, Chilkur Balaji Temple chief priest Dr Rangarajan urged devotees to remain calm and follow official guidelines. “We performed Brahmotsavalu in April, but in the video, which is circulating now, fraudsters have removed the word April, creating confusion among people. We request all YouTube channels and others to be aware of it.”

Rajendranagar additional DCP P. Vijay Kumar said, "We are investigating the source of the fake video. Yes, there could be mischief involved, possibly by any real estate developers nor any YouTube channels. However a case has been registered and the investigation is still on.”