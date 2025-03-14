Hyderabad: Child’s death in lift sparks demand for regulation

Hyderabad: The recent death of four-year-old Surendhra, who was trapped in a lift at Mustafa Paying Guest House in Asifnagar, has highlighted the lack of safety regulations governing lifts. The Telangana Elevators and Escalators Association has renewed calls for a dedicated Act or regulatory body to oversee lift safety in the state.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Shyam Malari, father of the deceased boy, said, “My son Surendhra was four years old. I was already working in the city, and my wife, daughter and son had recently moved to Hyderabad from Nepal. He was playing outside our room when he spotted a cat and began following it. Though my wife was watching him, she looked away briefly, and at that moment, he unknowingly slipped into the lift shaft. Someone on an upper floor pressed the lift button, and as the lift moved upwards, my son got trapped inside.”

Hostellers immediately alerted his wife and the police. Disaster response force teams rushed to the spot. “While returning home, I noticed a crowd, unaware that it was the rescue operation for my son. The teams didn’t allow me or my wife near the lift, and I was shattered when I saw bloodstains on the door,” Shyam recounted.

This is the third such fatal accident in less than a month, following earlier incidents caused by mechanical and electrical failures in lifts. Experts point out that manual lifts, especially those with metal grills, are more prone to malfunctions, often with catastrophic consequences.

Nagaraj Goud, state joint secretary of the Telangana Elevators and Escalators Association, told Deccan Chronicle that the absence of a dedicated regulatory framework is a major concern. “There is no specific Act or authority to monitor lift installations and maintenance. Most accidents occur in residential complexes, especially involving manual lifts,” he said.

Explaining the risks, Goud noted that manual lifts, commonly found in older buildings and apartments, often suffer from faulty locking mechanisms or electrical failures linked to floor controls. In recent cases, children died due to electrical faults and a police officer lost his life due to a mechanical malfunction. “The lifting mechanisms and wiring need regular inspections. Whether manual or automatic, all lifts require monthly servicing and thorough checks to ensure safety,” he added.

Goud also pointed out that cost-cutting by builders often compromises safety. “While automatic lifts cost around Rs.7.5 lakh, manual lifts can be installed for as little as Rs.5 lakh. Builders opt for cheaper options, sometimes engaging vendors with little technical expertise, putting residents at risk,” he explained.

He emphasised that in large residential complexes, hospitals and public spaces, it is essential to have lifts that are regularly inspected and maintained. He also suggested placing user guides in lifts for people unfamiliar with their operation.