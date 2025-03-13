Hyderabad Centres of CIPET, FDDI Join Hands for Research

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad centres of two eminent government institutions, Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) and Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), have joined hands to advance research in footwear and polymer sciences with a focus on sustainable manufacturing.

The agreement was formalised in an memorandum of understanding signed by CIPET's principal director P. K. Sahoo and executive Director of FDDI Dr Narasimhugari Tej Lohit Reddy.

The MoU outlines plans for joint research, faculty/student exchanges, workshops on innovative manufacturing processes and experiments for cost-effective mould development.

Dr Reddy said this initiative will improve India's global competitiveness in the footwear industry.