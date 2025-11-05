Hyderabad Celebrates Karthika Pournima With Pujas and Crackers

Hyderabad: Devotees across Hyderabad observed Karthika Pournima on Wednesday, the full moon day following Deepavali, by lighting lamps, taking holy dips, bursting crackers and attending early morning prayers at temples across the city.

As the day is considered sacred in the lunar calendar, families and devotees spend hours offering prayers to Shiva, Vishnu, and Durga.

The Hare Krishna Golden Temple of Iskcon Hyderabad held a special Akhanda Deepam ceremony at 7.30 pm, led by the temple’s president, Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji. Rows of lamps glowed across the temple courtyard as devotees chanted and offered prayers, calling the ritual a moment of gratitude and renewal at the close of the sacred month of Karthika.

The Sai Baba Temple in Padmarao Nagar opened its doors at dawn for Kakad Aarti, followed by abhishekham and a collective Satyanarayana Swamy puja. Later in the evening, the temple conducted a Navagraha-purvak Mahamrutyunjaya Homam for public welfare.

“We lit one lakh diyas, lined on the road outside the ashram and each devotee took a turn to light a diya during the Karthika deepa ritual,” said officials from the temple management. She also noted that the homam and aartis were dedicated to “lok kalyan,” or the well-being of all.

Among those observing the day was Vijaya Durga, a resident of Airlines Colony. “The full moon day after Deepavali is what we all wait for,” she said. “The women in the family fasted through the day and took a holy dip at the pond. The temples were full of devotees. As today was a holiday, the family had a relaxed time there.”

Across the city, the sight of lamps near temples, ponds, and homes turned the evening into a collective gesture of faith and continuity. It was like a smaller version of Deepavali again and celebrating the same triumph of good over evil and the divine victories of Shiva and Vishnu.