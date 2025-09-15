Hyderabad Celebrates India’s Win Over Pakistan

Hyderabad: Hyderabad celebrated India’s easy victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup Group A league match held in UAE. Cheering for every wicket to fall for Pakistan, and every boundary for India, fans were elated after the win.

Despite torrential rain, fans took to the streets to celebrate India’s victory. Hussainsagar, a regular congregation spot for fans celebrating India’s victory, saw fans gathering, cheering and waving the tricolor while shouting “India India”.

“We cannot contain our excitement! The final six by Suryakumar Yadav sealed the deal for the whitewash by the Indian team”, said Sai Harsha, a fan at Kacheguda who celebrated India’s victory.

Shashank, another fan, said “The bowling was simply lovely. Kuldeep’s three-wicket haul, along with the tight bowling by Axar and Bumrah restricted Pakistan to a very low score. It was a very good match”