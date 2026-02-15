Hyderabad Celebrates India's Victory over Pakistan In T20 World Cup

Hyderabad: Hyderabad was filled with joy on Sunday as India clinched a brilliant victory over Pakistan in the highly-anticipated cricket match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo. India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in a leading performance, sending fans into raptures across the city and beyond.

Despite Maha Shivaratri being observed on Sunday, supporters gathered across the city to watch the match. Even as Pakistan’s position started weakening, cheers and celebrations spread through residential areas, with many bursting crackers and waving the Indian Flag in delight.

Streets in Jubilee Hills, Abids, Banjara Hills, Hitec City et cetera saw groups of fans chanting “India, India” well into the evening.

At Hussainsagar, one of the most important congregation spots for fans, crowds gathered to celebrate, with many donning blue jerseys and cheering together.

Speaking with Deccan Chronicle, Ravi, a fan from Secunderabad said “The batting was impeccable, but I genuinely did not expect them to win the match this soon, and in such fashion. The boys played amazingly well, and it was a very good match.

Police congregated across the Hussainsagar and Tank Bund areas and did not let fans stay in one single area. A constable said “Last time, the crowd turned into a mob and began heckling at onlookers. It was a major issue. They can celebrate, but in an orderly manner.”