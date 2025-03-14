Hyderabad celebrates Holi with vigour

Hyderabad: People in Hyderabad celebrated Holi on Friday, with youngsters and children playing with colours and families visiting relatives to apply colour.

Sales of traditional sweets went up as families organised Holi events in the morning and the parties in the evening to celebrate the festival with songs, food and beverages. Youth on bikes, drenched in colour, moved in groups, shouting ‘Happy Holi’ to wish others.

At Begum Bazaar, traders prepared special colours using flowers, natural ingredients and natural fragrances. The families of the traders took part in a Holi event organised by the Begum Bazar Holi Utsav Samithi.

Several make-shift shops sold traditional Khilona Mithai, which are made to resemble toys. North Indian families and some people in Hyderabad make their children wear garlands made of these sweets.

Sumitra Jaiswal, a resident of Rupunzel Towers, Yakutpura, Old City, further explained, “It’s a custom among Kshatriyas that grandmothers give this sweet garland to their grandchildren after applying colour. When we wanted to put colour on her, she asked us to dip our hands and imprint them on her saree, which she kept as a souvenir.”

Residents of Aparna Serene Park in Gachibowli, organised a mega Holi celebration with DJ and music.

Sandeep Sanchetii, an event curator of Rang Dhamaal at Shamshabad, explained, “Around 700 people gathered, mostly families from the Rajasthani community. This is totally a family-oriented event. Traditional songs were played as families played with colour. The food was completely in the house, with Holi-special dishes.”

At the Holi Carnival on Gachibowli DLF Road, Saritha Musuku mentioned, “The youth of the city were here, especially those from the corporate and IT sectors. The music and dance were at a high note. For everyone, it was a memorable event.”

Tirupathi Rao, a manager at a hotel in Secunderabad, said that they had come up with a special menu, and several guests attended the celebration.