Hyderabad Celebrates Easter with Sunrise Services, Night Vigils, and Special Prayers

Hyderabad: Easter was celebrated across Hyderabad on Sunday, with churches holding vigil masses through the night, followed by sunrise services and special prayers.

At New Life Assembly of God Church, celebrations included a cantata marking the occasion. Two services were held at All Saints Church. Resident priest Rev D. Raja delivered the message on the resurrection of Christ, including a sermon in Tamil on Jesus Christ’s victory over death.

The traditional sunrise service began at 4.30 am with a police band at Methodist Boys’ High School. Coordination committee secretary K. Yasudas said, “This is an age-old tradition of this church and Methodist Boys High School, which is more than a hundred years old, to attend this service. Several former students will attend the service to feel nostalgic.”

Bishop A. Simeon said, “Unless we change from the wrong paths to the right paths, Christ's death and resurrection on the third day are meaningless.”

Several Catholic churches conducted night vigil masses, including enactments of the resurrection. At St Francis of Assisi Church, parishioner Joseph Victor said, “The vigil mass had a special enactment of Christ's resurrection, which most parishioners were there to witness.”

At the Baptist Church, four multilingual services were held, with the final service continuing until 10 pm. Pastor David Gollapalli said, “The love of Christ for humans — to save them, he died on the cross; his resurrection is evidence that humans cannot perish and can have everlasting life.”