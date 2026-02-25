Hyderabad: CCTV Footage of Ferrari Crash in Jubilee Hills Surfaces

Hyderabad: A CCTV footage of a crash involving a speeding Ferrari in Jubilee Hills has surfaced, shedding light on the sequence of events that left five people injured.

The visuals show the luxury sports car racing along Road No. 45 on Sunday morning before suddenly swerving out of control. The vehicle crossed into the opposite lane and crashed into multiple vehicles.

Police identified the driver as Kranthi Reddy (30), a city-based businessman. Preliminary findings suggest the Ferrari may have suffered a mechanical failure, with possible brake malfunction and steering issues under examination.

Police said Reddy first rammed into an electric pole after losing control. The car then veered across the road and collided head-on with vehicles approaching from the opposite direction, resulting in a chain collision. Two cars and three two-wheelers were damaged in the impact.

Five persons sustained injuries in the crash. Reddy and his wife, who were travelling to attend a wedding, were among the injured. Police are continuing their probe into the exact cause of the accident.