Hyderabad CCS Re-registers Betting Apps Case

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police have re-registered a betting app case transferred from Punjagutta police, involving allegations of cheating against several persons.

Police said 27-year-old Sowmya Kulkarni lodged a complaint stating that she was introduced to Manisha Jawale who invited her to join her business.

“Over a Zoom meeting, the complainant was told that the business involved partnerships with famous companies, selling products and earning commission on turnover. She later met Jawale and Rahul Kakani at a hotel in Somajiguda. Trusting her friendship and finding the business interesting, she registered with Vihan Direct Selling India Private Limited and paid ₹2,57,100 via debit card and net banking,” police said.

She was then trained by Rahul Maleni and Vipin Bung, against whom an FIR had already been registered by Cyberabad Police. The complainant was asked to involve her friends in the business. When she sought a refund, she was told to refer more contacts or she would not get her money back.

Based on her complaint, police registered cases and transferred the matter to Hyderabad CCS for further investigation.

Fresh QNet cheating case registered

In a fresh development, the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police have registered cases in connection with QNet cheating, involving illegal collection of funds from people.

Police said a 30-year-old woman lodged a complaint alleging that in 2022 she met Koppala Govind Rao, who approached her with a scheme relating to QNet Company at Punjagutta. He informed her that if she invested ₹3,50,000, she would receive monthly returns.

Believing his words, she paid the amount to QNet Company through Google Pay and PhonePe over a period of six months. However, she did not receive any returns. In August 2022, she realised she had been cheated by Govind Rao.

Following her complaint, police registered cases and collected evidence of the payments made to QNet for further investigation.

Earlier, several cases had already been registered in connection with QNet irregularities and its methods of collecting funds from the public.