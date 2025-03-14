Hyderabad: CBSE Reschedules Hindi Exam for Class 12

Hyderabad: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made an important announcement for the students who are going to appear for Hindi exam scheduled for March 15. According to the latest announcement, the board has announced that it would hold a special exam for Class 12 students who are unable to appear for the exam scheduled for March 15 on account of Holi.

Holi is celebrated on Friday in certain regions and the celebrations would spill over to the next day. Considering this, the board has decided to offer students, who find it difficult to appear on March 15, can appear for the Hindi exam at a later date.

“It is also informed that students can take the exam on a later date along with those students participating in National or International sports events, for whom a special examination is conducted as per the policy of the board,” CBSE examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said in an official note.