Hyderabad CBI Court Hears Dr Sunitha’s Plea in Viveka Murder Case

Hyderabad:The CBI Court at Hyderabad on Friday heard arguments in a petition filed by Dr Narreddy Sunitha, who sought an in-depth probe into the murder of her father Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

The opponent Y.S. Avinash Reddy’s advocate Umamaheswar Rao argued that Vivekananda Reddy had suffered “severe mental and financial harassment” at the hands of Dr Sunitha, and her husband Rajasekhar Reddy. Reading out statements of Vivekananda Reddy’s second wife Shamim, the lawyer said she had clearly informed investigators that the victim had been isolated, denied financial access, and subjected to pressure over property matters. Rao argued that despite such explicit claims, the CBI had failed to examine this angle and instead relied on statements purportedly favouring accused-turned-approver Shaik Dastagiri.



Opposing Dr Sunitha’s petition seeking a more in-depth probe, counsel submitted that repeated applications across different courts were obstructing commencement of trial. He said Dr Sunitha was attempting to “divert suspicion” and politically implicate certain individuals, including Avinash Reddy.



He pointed out that although a chargesheet and two supplementary chargesheets were filed long ago, the trial had not yet begun, violating the constitutional rights of the accused. Citing Supreme Court observations urging expeditious investigation, he contended that there was “no need for continued probe” seven years after the incident. The court adjourned the matter to Monday.