Hyderabad: Case Against Tour Organiser for Cancelling Return Tickets

Hyderabad: A retired employee of the city filed a cheating case against a tour operator for cancelling his return tickets from Thailand. The victim, a 67-year-old retired assistant director with education department, filed a complaint against Planet Tourism, the tour organiser, for cancelling the return tickets of a group of six members during their trip to Thailand.

The group, including the victim and five others traveled to Thailand between July 11 and July 16, 2024. After the completion of the trip, they reached Phuket Airport for their return journey. But they learnt that their return tickets were cancelled by the tour organiser, leaving them stranded.

When the family contacted Ramu, the tour organizer, he requested them to purchase new return tickets at their own expense and promised reimbursement later. However, they proved to be false promises. The group, who was in a vulnerable situation, had to purchase tickets at their own expense for Rs 97,830. The families after returning to the city, repeatedly asked for the refund but was ignored for over a month.

The retired employee, a resident of Uppal, approached police requesting action against the rour organiser for his unethical conduct. Uppal police registered a case against the tour organiser and are probing into it.