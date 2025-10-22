Hyderabad: Cardiac Arrest Kills 24-yr-old

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man collapsed and died of suspected cardiac arrest at a restaurant in KPHB on Tuesday night, moments after finishing dinner with his friends. According to investigation officer K. Babu Rao, the deceased, Vadla Bhuvan Kumar, was a private employee residing at Sri Ganesh Boys Hostel on Road No. 3, KPHB. He had completed his MCA from Warangal and was employed in Hyderabad.

Around 8.20 pm, Bhuvan Kumar went out with his friends to Sri Kanya Restaurant located in the PNR Empire building. After finishing his meal, he got up to wash his hands when he suddenly collapsed on the floor. His friends, other diners and the restaurant staff rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors administered CPR and shock treatment, but he could not be revived. He was declared dead around 10.30 pm. “Doctors said the preliminary examination indicated death due to cardiac arrest,” the investigation officer said.



