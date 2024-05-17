Hyderabad: Car rams into fruit shop, three injured

Hyderabad: The driver of a speeding car lost control of the wheel and rammed the vehicle into a fruit shop at Langer Houz, causing injuries to three bystanders.

According to police, Sohail Khan, 35, sustained head injuries, while two others Rohit Khan and Tarun suffered minor injuries.

The incident happened at around 5.15 pm on Friday when Bandlaguda resident Dr Rohit Khanna, who works at LV Prasad Eye Institute, accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. As a result, the vehicle went out of control and rammed into a roadside fruit shop, said inspector K. Raghu Kumar.

He said that Khanna was not drunk. The victims were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, said police.