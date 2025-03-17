Hyderabad: Car Hits Metro Rail Median, Driver Injured, Flees

Hyderabad: A car driver suffered injuries after he rammed the speeding vehicle into a Metro Rail median in Jubilee Hills early on Monday. The driver left the car and fled from the spot.

According to the Jubilee Hills police, the car was at a high speed and was going from Krishna Nagar towards Jubilee Hills Checkpost when the driver lost control and crashed into the median. After the accident, the car over turned on the other side of the road, a police officer said.

The accident led to a traffic jam on the busy road. Eyewitnesses informed the police that the driver had suffered injuries and fled the spot. The police rushed to the accident site.

Efforts are being made to identify the driver through the vehicle registration number to establish whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol. A case of rash and negligent driving and damaging government property has been registered.