Hyderabad Campaign Focuses on Reducing Blinding High Beams in City

Hyderabad: “Most of the drivers in India do not know how to switch to low beam or dipper,” said Naresh Raghavan, a road safety author, at the ‘No High Beam’ awareness campaign,” led by him and a group of road safety enthusiasts on Saturday.

In collaboration with Hyderabad traffic police, the campaign was held at Sangeet junction from 6 pm to 8 pm to create awareness among motorists regarding the importance of using low beams within the city limits.



A commuter, Nisha Raman, shared her experience of being blinded by high beams. “Even checking the rearview mirror is challenging due to the harsh, blinding lights," she said.

The volunteers displayed informative posters and engaged with drivers, explaining the blinding effects of high beams on incoming traffic and pedestrians. They explained the importance of switching to low beams while in the city limits. "Our goal is to educate, not shame," said Raghavan.



Sri Harsha, a volunteer, pointed out the problem with poorly adjusted aftermarket lights, which add to the problem of excessive brightness. "These lights often lack proper calibration and can cause excessive glare," he explained.



Sailesh Mahadevan, a volunteer who designed the posters, emphasised the importance of lane discipline including proper headlight usage. Sumathi, a volunteer, expressed concern about the impact of high beams on pedestrians. "People should take responsibility and follow traffic rules," she said. "Government fines might be necessary to implement discipline."



Hyderabad traffic police north zone ACP Shankar Raju stressed the importance of using low-beam headlights in the city, especially on narrow roads. He claimed that many city accidents occur due to the misuse of high beams.



He suggested that driver education should include comprehensive instruction on proper headlight usage as part of the licensing process.

K. Sardar, a traffic police officer, praised the volunteers' efforts and advised everyone to contribute to road safety. "It's not just the volunteers' duty, but everyone's duty," he said. The volunteers through this campaign made their effort to promote responsible driving habits, further contributing to a more considerate road environment in Hyderabad, he added.

A commuter suggested that stricter regulations on vehicle lighting by the regional transport authority (RTA), such as the reintroduction of black stickering, could help address the issue. "Many commuters are unaware of the low beam option," said a passing driver.Lokendra Singh, a volunteer, stressed the alarmingly low level of traffic literacy in India. "Even on highways, low beams are sufficient," he said. "We need to raise awareness and encourage responsible driving habits."