Hyderabad: Cabinet Sub-Committee Reviews Impact of GO 317 on Employees

Hyderabad: The cabinet sub-committee on GO 317, headed by minister C. Damodar Raja narasimha noted that specific information regarding employees affected by the order was still awaited from several departments. The committee, also including minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, noted that 30 to 40 per cent of the applications were repetitive. Some individuals were attempting to misuse GO 317 to return to their native districts. Hence, it was decided to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report on the issue.

