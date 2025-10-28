 Top
Hyderabad Cabin Crew Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide After Party

Private airline staffer found hanging in Rajendranagar flat; mother files complaint as probe begins

Hyderabad Cabin Crew Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide After Party
28-year-old Jammu native, working as cabin crew for private airline, allegedly hangs self in rented apartment days after flatmate party.

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old cabin crew member of a private airline allegedly died by suicide at her rented flat in Rajendranagar here, police said on Tuesday.

The woman was found hanging in her room on October 24 by her flatmate and colleagues after the group had reportedly partied at the apartment earlier, police said.
She was a native of Jammu, and based on a complaint filed by her mother, a case has been registered, a police official said. Further investigation is underway, he added.
