Hyderabad Police Busts Online Betting Racket; 4 Held

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cybercrime police arrested four persons in connection with online betting fraud.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Syeeduddin alias Farid, Mohd Tajuddin, Mohd Younis and Mohd Ayub, all residents of Charminar. Syeeduddin and Ayub were working as private employees, while Tajuddin was working as an auto rickshaw driver and Younis was a businessman. Five mobile phones were seized from the possession of the arrested persons.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cybercrimes, V Aravind Babu, said a 36-year-old man from Hyderabad received promotional WhatsApp messages and calls in 2025 from unknown numbers. They persuaded him to participate in online betting games such as cricket betting, ‘teen patti’, and casino games, promising high and guaranteed profits.

Initially, he deposited Rs.20,001 and received Rs.5,000 profit, which built trust in the platform. Encouraged by continuous persuasion and support from the fraudsters, he made multiple deposits through bank accounts, UPI IDs, QR codes, and cash deposit machines provided by them.

Between 2025 and January 2026, he deposited approximately Rs.1.5 crore in several transactions from his own and his wife’s bank accounts. Although he initially received about Rs.20 lakh as profit, he later suffered heavy losses and ultimately lost the entire amount. Whenever he tried to withdraw money, the fraudsters misled him and redirected him to various interconnected betting platforms.

These platforms frequently changed domains and bank accounts to evade detection and continued inducing him to bet more to recover earlier losses. The fraudsters created an initial illusion of profit to gain his confidence and later manipulated the betting results and blocked withdrawals, causing wrongful loss to the complainant and wrongful gain to themselves.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under provisions of BNS, IT Act and Sections 3 and 4 of Telangana Gaming Act, and arrested the accused.