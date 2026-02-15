Hyderabad Businessman Dies in High-End Bike Crash Near Chityal

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based businessman died after his 1,300-cc bike crashed due to alleged overspeeding near Chityal in Nalgonda district on Sunday afternoon. The accident occurred while he was returning to the city along with a group of 30 riders after a leisure trip to the Bapatla beach in Andhra Pradesh.

Chityal police identified the victim as Ritesh Reddy, 40, a businessman from Jubilee Hills. Police suspected overspeeding to be the primary cause of the accident and ruled out drunk driving.

The impact of the crash was severe, with the front portion of the high-end bike completely damaged. “The vehicle was extensively damaged in the front. Due to the condition of the bike, the exact speed at the time of the accident could not be ascertained,” a Chityal police officer said.

Police moved the body to the Nalgonda Government Hospital for post-mortem. On receiving information, his brother approached the police and collected the body after completion of formalities. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.