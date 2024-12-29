Hyderabad: Burglars target locked house, steal Rs 3 lakh, gold and silver ornaments

Hyderabad: A theft of `3 lakh cash, 3 tolas of gold and a tola of silver ornaments was reported to the Shankarpally police on Saturday. The complainant Veeraiah and his family had gone to Yadagirigutta at 1 pm on Friday after locking the house. A neighbour informed Veeraiah on Saturday morning that his house had been broken into. Upon return, the family found the money and ornaments missing.

21-year-old apprehended for ganja peddling

The Pocharam IT Corridor police on Saturday apprehended a 21-year-old for peddling ganja near the 2BHK houses in Rampally, and seized 1,264 grams of the narcotic from him. Police said the accused, Kolla Radha Shyam Manikanta, reportedly a hotel management student, was involved in four NDPS cases earlier and had been arrested thrice before. He was a drug user himself, police said.

Upset over not finding job, youth ends life

A 25-year-old youth died allegedly by suicide, near Ghatkesar on Friday night. Police said the victim, K. Revanth, was a native of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district and was living in a rented house in the city and studying at an institute in Ameerpet. It is reported that he was not able to find a job. His body was found on the railway tracks at Ashapur in Ghatkesar.

Cyclist killed in road accident

A 33-year-old cyclist died after allegedly being hit by a car near a restaurant in Parvatnagar on Saturday morning, Madhapur police said. The victim, Ganesh, house-keeper at a private company, was returning home when the accident occurred at 6.40 am.

The accused driver has been identified as Ajay, working at a private company.

A case was booked after Ganesh's wife Parvathi lodged a complaint with the police. The Madhapur police have served notices to Ajay.

“The driver was driving at approximately 60 kmph,” investigating officer Vittal Jadhav said. Driver Ajay called the police about the accident. He tested negative for alcohol, police said.