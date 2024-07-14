Hyderabad: Bullet from Firing Range Pierces through Window of Apartment Near APPA; None Hurt

Hyderabad: A bullet from a nearby shooting range pierced through the window of a fifth floor flat and landed on the bed at Shivapuri Apartments at Bairagiguda at about 8.30 am here on Saturday. It was a close call as the family members were in the kitchen when the incident happened.

"We heard a loud sound of glass breaking from the bedroom. We were startled when we went to check and found a bullet on the bed. I was relieved that none of my family members was hurt,” said the shell-shocked resident Siddharth Reddy.

“We still don’t know where the bullet came from as both the APPA and the Police Academy are less than one kilometre away,” said the apartment association president Narayan Reddy.

According to preliminary investigation, the person practicing at the firing range missed the target and the bullet landed in the apartment.

“What would have happened if a person was standing in the balcony and the bullet had hit him? We demand immediate action to ensure that such incidents do not happen again,” said Siddharth Reddy.

"We need proper safety measures in place because we live in constant fear. What assurance can the authorities give that this won't happen again?” said another resident Priya Reddy.

The residents and locals from the area are reportedly planning to submit a complaint to the authorities, demanding relocation of the firing range or implementation of stricter safety protocols.

A Narsingi police official said “The bullet was traced back to Army personnel practicing at the firing range. One possible cause is a misfire or ricochet at the firing range,” said inspector G. Hari Krishna Reddy.

“We have registered a case under 125 BNS Act. We will investigate from all possible angles,” he said.