Hyderabad: B.Tech Student Ends Life by Suicde After He Lost Rs 1 Lakh College Fee in Online Betting

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old B.Tech Third Year student who was addicted to online betting and spent Rs 1 lakh college fee on betting ended life by jumping before a moving train between Cherlapally and Ghatkesar railway station in the early hours of Monday.

The victim, identified as R. Nitin, a resident of Saibabanagar, Lingampet and a native of Ravindranagar Nalgonda district was addicted to online games; recently his father R. Srinivas, gave him Rs 1 lakh to pay his college fees, police said.

Nitin, was upset after he spent after he recently stacked and lost the entire Rs 1 lakh college fee on online betting and might have ended his life, police said.

Secunderabad railway police registered a case of suspicious death and shifted victim’s body to Gandhi Hospital