Hyderabad Briefs: HYDRAA Inspects Adarshnagar Basti Over Contaminated Water Issue

Hyderabad: HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath, inspected Himayatnagar’s Adarshnagar Basti in Street No.s 13 and 14 on Tuesday, where residents said dirty water was entering homes during rains and mixing with drinking water lines, causing serious health concerns.

Despite a drain connected to Hussainsagar's drain line just a short distance away, the sewage and rainwater were not flowing into it properly. Residents told the commissioner that sewage and floodwater coming from the upstream areas of Himayatnagar were inundating their locality.

The commissioner assured them that the remedial works would be taken up fully up to the Hussainsagar drain line. He asked them to study the slope of sewage and floodwater flow and replace damaged pipelines. He also suggested laying larger pipes, keeping future needs in mind, and repairing the damaged retaining wall near Hussainsagar.

RTA Offices Hit by Server Crash, Hundreds Face Hours-Long Delays

Hyderabad: Hundreds of applicants at RTA offices faced delays of several hours when the computer servers went down on Tuesday, bringing all work to a halt. The systems were restored after 2 pm but several irked applicants had left the place by then.

Sources said the server outage was a regular occurrence ever since the Sarathi centralised transport application was operationalised. The Sarathi app was introduced in Hyderabad and Secunderabad RTA in April, and all other offices were connected by September.

An applicant at the Uppal RTA, said, “We were waiting from around 11 am till 1 pm, standing in the queue to submit an application for renewal of the driving licence. We had to turn back after a long wait.”

A transport department official said the issue was resolved after 2 pm. “We have issued the next day slots for those who could not complete their work,” he said.

Heritage Department Signs MoU With Colleges

Hyderabad: The department of heritage signed memorandum of understanding with St. Francis Degree College, Begumpet, and the government degree colleges at Chevella and Begumpet on Tuesday to allow their students to take up internship in archaeological and other projects handled by the department.

The MoU was signed in the presence of heritage department director K. Arjun Rao, deputy director P. Nagaraju and principals of the respective colleges. Under the MoU, the students will be provided technical inputs, resource persons for conducting seminars, conferences, workshops, training programmes for understanding, documentation about the heritage sites.

Navipet Level Crossing to Remain Closed on Dec 3-4 for Repairs

Hyderabad: Due to ongoing repair works, the level crossing railway gate at Navipet on Nizamabad-Basar main road will remain closed on December 3 and 4, SCR senior section engineer B. Srinivas said on Tuesday. The gate will be closed from 6 am on Wednesday until 6 pm on December 4 after which it would be reopened for traffic. Two-wheeler riders are advised to travel via Kamalapur Mahantam, Mokanpalli, Gundaram and other vehicle users should commute via Kalyapur, Satapur, Tadbiloli, Fakirabad, he explained.

33 Proposals Shortlisted for NIN’s INFUSE Event

Hyderabad: A set of 33 proposals aimed at transforming India’s nutrition landscape have been shortlisted for the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN)’s ‘INFUSE’ event on Thursday and Friday. These were selected from 149 entries received from start-ups, research teams, and technology developers across the country for the Innovations in Nutrition and Food for Unified Solutions and Empowerment (INFUSE) programme.

According to ICMR–NIN Director Dr Bharati Kulkarni, INFUSE has been designed as a national platform to connect innovators with scientists, policymakers, investors, and industry leaders.

The proposals span four areas identified as priority zones for the future of nutrition and public health: Food technology for healthy diets; Nutrient assessment tools; Precision and personalised nutrition platforms, and point-of-care devices.

These include next-generation food processing systems, nutrient-dense formulations, and affordable digital tools for rapid nutrient profiling, AI-driven customized diet apps, and portable diagnostic devices capable of measuring biomarkers such as haemoglobin, iron and Vitamin D.

GHMC to Unveil Gandhi and Ambedkar Statues Near Hussainsagar

Hyderabad: GHMC is set to unveil statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B.R. Ambedkar installed in front of its head office near the Hussainsagar on Thursday. Workers are giving the final finishing touches for the upgrade which also includes a fountain.

Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Music Festival Returns to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan national festival of music and dance will return to Ravindra Bharathi on December 13 and 14 with two evenings featuring senior artistes, a special classical performance by film actress and dancer Rituparna Sengupta, and a programme created as a tribute to the legendary musician whose final years were spent in Hyderabad.

“Curating the Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan national festival is an honour, and I'm humbled to have the opportunity to do so,” said Grammy jury member Pt Prodyut Mukherjee, adding that he had worked with Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, chairman of Sangitanjaly Foundation, to conceptualise the festival.

The foundation celebrating the eighth season of this festival in association with the department of language and culture. The organisation is also using the event to support children at Autism Ashram.

The first evening will open with Jagriti’s Odissi presentation and move into a shehnai and santoor jugalbandi by Pt Lokesh Anand and Dr Bipul Ray. Vidushi Ivy Banerjee will close the night with Dadra, Kajri and thumri pieces.

The second evening will be instrumental and vocal recitals. Pt Partha Bose will perform on the sitar, followed by Sanjay Chakraborty on the sarod. Ritesh and Rajnish Mishra will take the stage for the vocal segment.

Rituparna Sengupta will close the festival with a classical dance presentation on December 14. The music for her performance has been composed by Pt Prodyut Mukherjee and is set to Raag Kirwani and Raag Kaushik Dhwani in Taal Dadra and Kaharbha.

Bhattacharjee said the foundation was using the festival to take Indian cultural heritage forward through classical, folk, light music, fusion and Sufi forms, and to give space to younger performers. He described it as an opportunity to offer their shradhanjali to Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Saheb.