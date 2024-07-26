Top
Hyderabad braces for Bonalu festivities on Sunday

Telangana
Sanjay Samuel Paul
26 July 2024 5:32 PM GMT
Bonalu is celebrated praying for the good health of people in the monsoon season, when incommunicable diseases used to spread
The celebration of Bonalu begins in Golconda, followed by Secunderabad and Lal Darwaza. The entire city celebrates Bonalu in sync with the Lal Darwaza temple, barring those people who have celebrated the festival on the previous weeks. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Temples dedicated to Goddess in Hyderabad are buzzing with activity in the run-up to Bonalu festival in the city. As the main festival is to be held at Simhavahini Mahankali Temple at Lal Darwaza, the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has arranged special services to cater to the increased flow of devotees on Sunday.

On Friday, several temple committee members met with ministers at the Secretariat to extend invitations for the festival. The state government has increased security on all routes as a precautionary measure.

Bonalu is celebrated praying for the good health of people in the monsoon season, when incommunicable diseases used to spread. The celebration of Bonalu begins in Golconda, followed by Secunderabad and Lal Darwaza. The entire city celebrates Bonalu in sync with the Lal Darwaza temple, barring those people who have celebrated the festival on the previous weeks.

Meanwhile, the Goddess temples conducted the 'Kumkumarchana' ritual on Friday. At the Nalapochama temple in Meekalamandi, Lal Darwaza, the deity was crowned with a golden crown. Events like the Shanti Kalyanam, Rangam, Ratha Yatra, Abhishekam and Ambari procession will take place at Hari Bowli, Chilukalguda, Uppuguda, Lal Darwaza, Mir Alam Mandi, Sultan Shahi, and Muslim Ganj Bridge among others.

