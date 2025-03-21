Hyderabad boy wins National Math Championship

Hyderabad: Greshin Rakesh of Hyderabad won the National Arithmetic Championship, solving over 150 questions in record time. The competition, organised by Bhanzu, a city-based global math learning platform founded by Neelakantha Bhanu, said to be the world’s ‘fastest human calculator’, saw more than 6,000 students across 750 cities participate.

“I was so happy when the results were announced. I knew I had performed well, but I never imagined I would be the champion,” said Rakesh, a Grade 3 student. “I practised regularly using the Bhanzu play app and reviewed the recordings of each session. This competition has boosted my confidence in math.” His favourite part was the high-pressure second round, where each question had to be solved within 30 seconds.

His mother, Dr Rekha, said, “We were thrilled to hear that our son had won the championship. It was a moment of pure joy, especially since it was recognised by the world’s fastest human calculator.”

The contest recorded over 45,000 correct answers in the final round. Reflecting on the event, Bhanu remarked, “Champions aren’t born, they are made through countless hours of practice. These young contestants, who are no less than sports athletes, tackled 45,000+ math problems. More than 100 students in each grade were tied within mere milliseconds. This championship is training young minds to build math confidence like never before.”