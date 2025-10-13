Hyderabad: Bodies of Two Teens Retrieved from Waterfall

Hyderabad: The bodies of two minors who drowned in the Musi river in Rajendranagar were traced on Sunday evening. Rajendranagar fire station officials who participated in the rescue operations identified the deceased as a Class 10 student and the other who worked in an electronic items showroom.

The duo, residents of Sulemannagar, had gone to watch the Rajendranagar waterfalls, along with four others – most of them students. One of the teens, who did not know swimming, jumped into the water and started struggling. To save him, the other minor got in and disappeared in the water.

Despite screaming their name out, those on the shore could not find their friends. Two of them panicked and ran away from the place. The other two informed the police, who called the fire station personnel who retrieved the bodies after a four-hour search. Their parents were informed and the Rajendranagar police are currently in the process of recording their statements, to file an FIR.

Blaze in 8th floor put out

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a flat on the eighth floor of BRC Apartments in Manikonda on Sunday afternoon, triggering panic among residents. The fire was doused and no casualties were reported. According to the Gachibowli fire station, the blaze originated from the electrical shaft of the house, and officials suspected it to be the result of a a short circuit.

After noticing sparks, the family members alerted the fire department around 2 pm, following which a team of Gachibowli firefighters rushed to the spot, along with a fire tender from the Madhapur station. The flames were brought under control within 20 minutes, preventing the fire from spreading to other flats or places in the building.

During the operation, residents of that particular block of the apartments where the flat was located, were evacuated to avoid any injuries in case the fire spread.

No police complaint has been lodged in connection with the incident. Videos of the incident were widely circulated on social media platforms soon after the incident.

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old woman residing on the Unicorpus Word and Deed Campus at Peddamberpet in Hayathnagar died by suicide. The deceased was identified as Ganddamalla Vasantha, 40, sanitation worker who resided on the campus.

Vasantha was found in an unconscious state at her residence within the campus at about 1 pm by coworkers. She was shifted to a hospital, where she was placed on a ventilator. She passed away later.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that Vasantha was mentally disturbed for some time. Her body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for preservation and postmortem examination.

7 held for gambling

Hyderabad: Seven persons were arrested for gambling during a raid conducted at a hostel in Kukatpally on Saturday night. Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Detective inspector M. Kondala Rao, raided the penthouse of Laxmi Hostel at 10 pm. Police apprehended seven persons involved in playing teen patti and seized Rs.97,370 in cash. The accused were identified as Laxman Prasad Joshi, Bogati Yogendra, Hikmat Bahadur Bogati, Bharath Prasad Dhamala, Purna Prasad Jaisi, Amar Kunwar, and Nirpa Bahadur Thakulla, all working as security guards or private employees.

Drunk driving cases increase in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police said drunk driving cases rose sharply over weekend, with 534 motorists booked against 416 the previous weekend. Officials said that the rise reflected stricter enforcement. Of those, 435 were two-wheeler riders, 18 three-wheelers, 79 four-wheelers, and two heavy vehicles.

Among those booked, 22 had blood alcohol between 301 and 550 mg/100 ml. Police said that between October 6 and 11, 296 cases were disposed of, with 264 offenders fined, 32 jailed, and 35 assigned social service. Last week, only six offenders were sent to jail.