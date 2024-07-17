Hyderabad: BJP VP Accuses State Government of Misleading Students on Fee Reimbursement

Hyderabad: BJP vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar claimed on Tuesday that the Congress government was misleading students on fee reimbursement while delaying payment of Rs 7,000 crore that is due to educational institutions as tuition fee. Many students who got admission in higher education courses have been facing a difficulty in getting their certificates due to deliberate delay of the government in making the payments.

Addressing a press conference, Prabhakar said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was focusing more on his Delhi tours than addressing the concerns of student community and other sections of society. Seven months after coming to power, the government had not started the process of issuing new ration cards but was linking every welfare scheme with the ration cards, he said.

BJP leader Perala Sekhar asked the state government to follow the directive of the High Court and the central Endowment Act to deal with the temple land. Land of the Sri Seeta Ramachandra Swamy temple in Rangareddy district was sold at a low price, he alleged. Temple land in and around Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts had been encroached upon due to the negligence of the state governmen.