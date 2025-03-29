Hyderabad: Bizman Loses Rs 1L in Credit Card Reward Scam

Hyderabad: A 41-year-old businessman from the city was duped of Rs 1 lakh by cyber fraudsters, who lured him with reward points worth Rs 5,000 on one of his credit cards. The caller claimed that the points could be converted into cash and sent a link for redemption.

According to his police complaint, when the victim was unable to open the link, he informed the fraudster. Subsequently, he received an APK file, which he installed on his phone, something the police warn against.

Cybercrimes DCP Dara Kavitha said that after entering his credit card details, including the CVV, the victim received another call from the fraudster assuring him that the amount would be credited to his account. Instead, Rs 1 lakh was debited from his credit card. The victim turned to the cybercrime by calling the helpline 1930, the DCP added.

Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting individuals by sending fraudulent APK files, SMSes, and WhatsApp messages, falsely claiming to help redeem bank reward points for cash. Banks never send such links or files via SMS or WhatsApp. Clicking on suspicious links or downloading unknown files can compromise sensitive banking information.

Citizens are advised never to share their User ID, password, debit or credit card number, PIN, CVV or OTP—even with family members or friends. If anyone has accidentally shared such details, they should immediately change their credentials. Victims of cyber fraud can seek help by dialling 1930 or visiting www.cybercrime.gov.in. In case of an emergency, they can contact 8712665171.