Hyderabad BITS Pilani Student Develops 3-Layered Vehicle Safety System

Hyderabad: A first-year M.Tech student at BITS Pilani, Hyderabad campus, has developed an innovative three-layered vehicle safety system that claims to protect cars not just from accidents but also from rodent damage, driver distress, and even cyberattacks.

Named Trinetra, the prototype developed by Nimeghala Krishna Muppavaram integrates smart sensors, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity into a single cognitive safety unit. At the hardware level, the system uses infrared and other advanced sensors to detect rodent intrusion and potential wiring damage, an often overlooked yet costly problem for vehicle owners.



