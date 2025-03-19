Hyderabad: Bicentennial fete of St Joseph’s Cathedral concludes

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Catholic community marked a historic milestone as the Archdiocese of Hyderabad concluded the bicentennial celebrations of St Joseph’s Cathedral, Gunfoundry. The grand event, which featured the dedication of a newly restored cathedral, a Presbytery, a parish pastoral centre, an Adoration Chapel and shrines, was reminiscent of celebrations in the Vatican. A floral tribute was paid at the graves of former bishops within the cathedral premises.

A solemn procession, led by Cardinal Poola Anthony, was attended by 30 bishops, around 200 priests and nuns, and hundreds of faithful. The procession began at Rosary Convent and made its way to the cathedral, stopping at newly dedicated sites along the route. This was followed by a grand open-air Mass, during which doves were released as a symbol of peace.

Cardinal Anthony described the bicentennial as a historic event for the Archdiocese of Hyderabad and a testament to 200 years of unwavering faith. “This celebration is a tribute to the legacy of Fr. Murphy, who established this cathedral in 1820. Over the years, bishops, archbishops and parish priests have contributed to its growth, shaping it into the magnificent structure we see today,” he explained.

Addressing the gathering, Bishop Sagili Prakash of Kurnool urged the faithful to live a life of meaning and service. “Your life should be remembered for the good you do. It should be dedicated to the betterment of others,” he said.

Fr Raju Ale’Tex, deputy secretary of the Telugu Catholic Bishops' Council and former parish priest of the cathedral, highlighted the significance of the cathedral’s twin towers. “One tower represents God and the Church’s ministry, while the other symbolises service to the people,” he stated.

Thousands of worshippers took part in the praise and worship service, with Homas Joseph Lloyd leading the Prayer of the Faithful, which included prayers for the Pope and all clergy members who had served the cathedral.

Aruna Bahuguna, IPS, praised the Catholic community’s contributions to Telangana and Hyderabad over the past two centuries. “The Catholic community has been a beacon of love and service, providing quality education to all the communities and classes. They have also played a crucial role in healthcare through hospitals, old-age homes and orphanages,” she said.

The event also featured cultural performances, with children performing traditional dances, including a welcome dance. The sight of royal umbrellas accompanying the procession added to the grandeur of the occasion. Several prominent Christian leaders were present to witness the celebration.

The celebration concluded with a musical performance by the Archdiocese of Hyderabad’s choir. Angelica Maria Joseph, a choir member and part of the bicentennial brass band, expressed her joy at being part of the historic occasion. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I am delighted to sing for this celebration,” she shared.