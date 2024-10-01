Hyderabad Bengalee Samity To Celebrate 83 Years of Puja

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Bengalee Samity is gearing up to celebrate its 83th year of Durga puja this year. The idol of the Goddess, installed at the NTR Stadium Indira Park, is made with mud from the river Ganga.

“Our idol has a different look and lustre, known as Daaker Swaj. The eyes, apparel, jewellery, swaj of silver and golden foil of the goddess are worth mentioning” Biswajit Mukherjee, vice president of the Samity, told Deccan Chronicle.

“The Amabasya tithi, known as Mahalaya, is a very auspicious day for all Bengalis as we offer ‘til tarpan’ to our ancestors. The same day, the eyes of the goddess are painted with a belief that we restore life in her body with Chokkhu Daan.”

The samity’s Navaratri celebration starts with Mahalaya and from the following day Devi Pakshya begins. “We start decorating the puja mandapam and other members of the goddess’ family. From the sixth day to 10th day, we perform puja rituals following the Visuddha Siddhanta of Hindu Panjika in line with Ramakrishna Mission and Belur Math,” Mukherjee added.

This year, the festival starts on October 8 and ends on October 12. He said the puja was open for all.