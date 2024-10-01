Hyderabad: BC Students Protest for Fee Reimbursement and Increased Scholarships

Hyderabad: Students held a protest under the aegis of BC leader and former MP R. Krishnaiah, seeking payment of Rs.4,500 crore in fee reimbursement dues and an increase in scholarships.

Speaking at the protest held by Telangana State BC Front and the Telangana State BC Students Union, Krishnaiah noted that intermediate and degree students had not been receiving fee reimbursement for three years. He said students were unable to pursue higher studies as they had not received their certificates due to the dues, college managements were facing financial problems and were unable to pay the staff and rent.

With regard to scholarship, he said the state paid Rs.5,500 per student per year against Rs.20,000 in AP andRs.Rs.15,000 in Karnataka. He demanded that the state government increase the payment to Rs.20,000 per year. “The Congress has not kept its promises,” he said. “Students are being forced to go hungry.”

The protests led by Vemula Ramakrishna, president, Telangana BC Students Association was attended by students from Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar districts.