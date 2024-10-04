Hyderabad-based Poulomi Estates to invest Rs 800 Cr in Bengaluru residential project

HYDERABAD: City-based Poulomi Estates said it will invest about Rs 800 crore in building a residential project in Bengaluru. The high-rise project will be inside Mayata Integrated Township in Thanisandra. It will develop a 35-storey luxury residential complex with four towers. The residential project will be in nine acre.

Making the announcement at a press conference here on Thursday, Prashanth Rao, director, Poulomi Estates, said the company will construct two towers each in Phase 1 and Phase 2 with a combined area of 18 lakh sqft of apartments. The first phase will be launched by the end of this year. The project will have 850 apartments and the size of the units will range from 1,600 sqft to 2,500 sqft.



In Hyderabad, a residential project of 1.5 million sqft and a commercial project of 1.3 million sqft are under progress, he said.



“Hyderabad and Bengaluru are future cities. They have good talent and infrastructure and will keep attracting many companies, which in turn will spur the demand for residential and commercial space,” he said.



