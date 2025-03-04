Hyderabad-based GSI celebrates 175th foundation day

Hyderabad: The Geological Survey of India (GSI) on Tuesday celebrated its 175th foundation day at M.S. Krishnan Auditorium in GSITI at Bandlaguda-Nagole here.

The GSI, a premier geoscientific organization, was established on March 4, 1851. One of the oldest geological survey organizations in the world and in the country, the GSI is responsible for conducting geoscientific surveys across the country and providing essential geological information to the government, industry, and the public.

The celebrations commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, led by S.D. Patbhaje, Additional Director General and HoD, GSI, Southern Region, Hyderabad, along with senior officers of GSI. This ritual symbolized the inauguration of the 175th foundation day celebrations at GSITI.

Dr. S. Ravi, Deputy Director General, GSI Training Institute, welcomed the dignitaries and officials, conveying his greetings to all present. In his address, he paid tribute to the pioneers of GSI, reflecting on the organization’s formative years and its significant role in nation-building.

He also highlighted GSI’s achievements, particularly in recent geo-scientific studies and mineral investigations, while emphasizing the need to uphold its legacy. S.D. Patbhaje, Additional Director General and Chairman of the event, in his inaugural address, recollected the evolution of GSI from its initial role in discovery Coal for Railways in 1851 to its current position as a leader in cutting-edge geoscientific innovations.

He underscored the importance of maintaining high standards and adopting emerging technologies to address present challenges. He also reiterated GSI’s commitment to enhancing mineral resource exploration for national development.

The Chief Guest, Dr. M. Ramakrishnan, retired Senior Deputy Director General, addressed the gathering and extended his wishes on GSI’s 175th Foundation Day. He stated that this milestone not only honours GSI’s rich geological legacy but also reaffirms its commitment to advancing geoscientific investigations, mineral exploration, and technological innovation for the nation’s progress.

Following the address, a felicitation ceremony was held honouring the pioneering leaders of GSI, recognizing their invaluable contributions to nation-building. The idea of GSI was conceived in the year 1836 to identify coal resources for steam ship navigation and railways in India. Formally, GSI was established on March 4, 1851 by Sir Thomas Oldham, doyen of Indian geology.

Over the years, it has not only grown into a repository of geo-science information required in various fields in the country but has also attained the status of a geo-scientific organization of international repute. Its main functions relate to creating and updating national geoscientific information and mineral resource assessment.

These objectives are achieved through ground surveys, air-borne and marine surveys, mineral prospecting and investigations, multi-disciplinary geoscientific, geo-technical, geo-environmental and natural hazards studies, as well as through glaciological, seismo-tectonic and other branches of fundamental geoscience.

The GSI is the nodal agency for landslide studies in India providing quality geo-scientific information in order to minimize loss of life and damage to property from landslide hazards. It established a state-of-the-art National Landslide Forecasting (NLFC) facility at GSI, Kolkata to develop and operationalize the regional Landslide Early Warning Systems (LEWS) in all the landslide prone States and UTs in India within a planned timeline to reduce landslide risks in India.