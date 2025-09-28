Hyderabad-Based Drone Maker to Set Up New Facility in Rajasthan

Hyderabad: The Rajasthan government has selected UAV Tech, a Hyderabad-based Indian defence drone maker, to set up a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) industrial and development hub. The new facility will include manufacturing and assembly units, advanced research and development facilities, a dedicated flight testing airstrip, and a skill development academy for UAV pilots and technicians.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, UAV Tech founder Moukthik Kiran Reddy said his company had developed striker drones, target drones and mobile drones. “These drones could be used for defence, logistics, surveillance, and emergency response,” the company founder said.

He said that the company has a facility at Katedan here, and the Rajasthan facility will be constructed with a capital expenditure of Rs 300 crore.

The defence forces had extensively used drones during Operation Sindoor in May, and the government was keen on developing India’s capabilities in the manufacturing of drones, which are redefining how wars are waged in the world during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Explaining the categories of drones being manufactured by UAV Tech, Reddy said most of the company’s drones would be either vertical lift or short-runway take-off models and would be equipped with algorithms that would track and strike the target.

In view of the greater scope of work in the defence sector, Reddy said the company would concentrate its energies on B2B (business-to-business) and B2G (business-to-government) sectors.