Hyderabad-Based A&D Company Delivers Tejas Fuselage to HAL in Record Time

Hyderabad: India’s indigenous fighter jet programme gained further momentum with the delivery of the second centre fuselage assembly for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The unit, manufactured by Hyderabad-based VEM Technologies, comes just three months after the first delivery in May 2025, underscoring the rapid scale-up of private sector participation in defence production.

HAL confirmed the development on its official channel, adding that three more fuselages are likely to be delivered within this financial year. The fuselage is among the largest and most complex sub-assemblies of the Tejas aircraft, and the accelerated timeline is being described as a record achievement.

The first delivery was made in Hyderabad in May in the presence of defence production secretary Sanjeev Kumar and HAL chairman and managing director Dr D.K. Sunil.

VEM Technologies, which has created dedicated assembly facilities in Hyderabad, said it is preparing to scale up output. “We have established a hangar with two assembly set-ups and a third one with robotic jig will be ready by the end of the year. We are augmenting facilities to produce the centre fuselage at the rate of one unit per month,” CMD V. Venkata Raju told Deccan Chronicle.

Industry officials say the involvement of private players like VEM not only adds capacity but also deepens the ecosystem for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. HAL currently operates three production lines, two in Bengaluru and one in Nashik, while the partnership with VEM effectively supports a fourth, crucial to meeting the Indian Air Force’s delivery schedules.

Beyond fuselages, VEM is also working on pylons, drop tanks, and avionics sub-systems, including an Infra-Red Search and Track system. Defence planners believe such diversification is vital for reducing imports and ensuring long-term self-reliance.