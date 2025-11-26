Hyderabad Bankrolls Online MBA Admissions In State

Hyderabad: Nearly three in every four people enrolling for online MBA in Telangana come from Hyderabad, according to a nationwide survey.

The data, compiled by College Vidya from more than 100 UGC-approved online degree programmes, also shows that young professionals are choosing business-technology specialisations instead of traditional management tracks.

Business analytics is the top preference in Telangana contributing 25 per cent of the overall demand. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning stands at around 16 per cent, with Finance and general management each near 16 per cent. These choices seem to align with workplaces in the city’s IT services, fintech, banking and product companies, where employees are expected to understand automation, business metrics and analytical tools from the early stages of their careers.

The age distribution marks a clear change, in that, 25-year-olds form 30.7 per cent of Telangana’s online MBA cohort. “The degree is no longer treated as a mid-career correction but as an early-career step, often taken within the first five to seven years of employment to move into analytics, digital operations or product-based roles,” said Kavya Budigi, an assistant professor teaching management studies at a private college in the city.

Hiring patterns in the city routinely list analytical skills, data tools and process understanding as minimum expectations, pushing students to seek programmes that connect business with technology.

Dual specialisation accounts for eight to nine per cent of enrolments. Learners often combine analytics or AI with finance, marketing or operations to stay prepared as job responsibilities change. Kavya added that the trend follows real role requirements, not academic branding alone.

Andhra Pradesh presents a different pattern. Instead of one dominant city, enrolments are driven by tier-3 towns. Adoni in Kurnool, contributed 20 per cent of the state’s numbers, Addanki in Prakasam district showed 16 per cent and Akkampeta of Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district showed 13.33 per cent.

Business analytics leads there at 23.81 per cent, with AI and Machine Learning at 14.29 percent. HR, Marketing and Finance are each near 9.5 per cent. The distribution shows that online programmes are widening access where on-campus specialisations are limited or unavailable.