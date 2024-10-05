Hyderabad: Assistant Professors Begin 15-Day Relay Strike

Hyderabad: Contracted assistant professors of JNTU, Hyderabad, began a 15-day relay strike on Saturday, demanding the full implementation of GO MS No. 11, issued by the previous BRS government on April 18, 2018, which outlines revised salaries and clearance of arrears.

"We've waited for six long years, and despite our numerous appeals, the university has failed to act on the government's directive. This isn't just about money, it's about fairness and recognition of our service," a professor told Deccan Chronicle.

The protest will take place in two phases. The first phase, which began on Saturday, involves a 15-day relay strike where professors will take turns in protesting, while ensuring classroom activities continue without interruption.

If their demands are not met, the protest is set to escalate into a full strike with classes being suspended. "We have no intention of disrupting the education of our students, but we are left with no other option. If the administration continues to ignore us, we will be forced to take more serious steps," another faculty member said.

The professors called on the university authorities to release their pending salaries. They stressed on their willingness to resolve the matter through dialogue.

In response, the university administration has yet to issue a formal statement.