Hyderabad: ASISC Hosts Zonal Level Debate Competition at Nasr School

Hyderabad: The ASISC, Telangana Region, hosted its Zonal Level Debate Competition at Nasr School, Khairtabad, on July 12, 2024. The event saw participation from 14 schools across the region.



The competition was graced by panel of judges, including Dr. Jayanti, a distinguished Professor, Mr. Victor Rao, a respected Journalist and Mr. Mohammed Imran, a professional Debater. The debate was moderated by Mrs. Reshma Ullhas.

The debate provided a platform for students to showcase their oratory skills, critical thinking, and ability to articulate their viewpoints on the topic. The participants demonstrated exceptional talent and preparation, making the competition a resounding success.

Principal Mr. Mir Mohiuddin Mohammed encouraged the participants to embrace the spirit of healthy competition and continuous learning. "Debating is not just about winning; it’s about expanding your horizons, challenging your perspectives, and growing as individuals," he said.

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, where the top performers were honoured for their outstanding contributions and remarkable debating skills.