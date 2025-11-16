Hyderabad: Armed Nepali Dacoit Gang Loots Retired Army Captain’s Home After Inside Help

Hyderabad: An Armed Nepali dacoit gang struck at a retired Army Captain's house in Gunrock Colony and fled with Rs 23 lakh worth of property in the early hours of Sunday.

Four armed robbers armed with sticks and knives entered into the victim 75-year-old Captain Giri’s house confined him in a separate room later they gang members tied him to a chair using ropes one of the gang member Pujaraj kept an eye on Giri while his associates threatened Giri’s wife and maid servant fled with Rs 95,000 and 20 tula gold jewellery kept in the cupboard locker, police said.

According to Karkhana police, the accused Pujaraj from Nepal joined Giri’s house as a domestic help 20 days back, police said.

Around 12.30 Pujaraj intimated his called his associates opening the main door after letting them in they slapped the elderly man threatened to kill him later they tied him with ropes, and went to his mother one of the gang member also threatened his mother and maid servant stating that they would kill Giri if they raise an alarm, and fled with the booty, police said.

Pujaraj had joined Giri’s house with the intention of looting. During 20 days, he got familiar with the topography of his house and the locker and was waiting for the right opportunity, police said.

“We rushed to the crime scene along with CLUES and fingerprint teams after Giri’s family members informed us. Clues teams have collected samples of their fingerprint, four special teams have been formed on the instructions of Sadhana Rashmi Perumal, DCP North Zone,” B Anuradha, SHO Karkhana police station said.

The IT teams have captured their pictures through CCTV Cameras installed in the lane and main roads. They dumped the booty in a bag and fled towards Alwal by reportedly hiring an auto rickshaw.

North zone task force, along with the Karkhana detective department team, is working at every station and bus stand under surveillance from the main command control centre. We have enough evidence that we will soon detect the case and arrest dacoits and recover the stolen property, a senior police officer disclosed.