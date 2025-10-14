Hyderabad Archdiocese Fetes 200 Catholic Teachers

Hyderabad: The Catholic teachers of the Archdiocese of Hyderabad were felicitated as part of the Jubilee Celebration of World Education, an occasion instituted by Pope Leo XIII at the Vatican.

For the first time in the history of the Archdiocese, over 200 Catholic teachers, both retired and serving, were honoured with mementoes in recognition of their dedication, moral guidance, and lifelong service in shaping generations of students.

According to Sandra Valentina, general secretary of the association, the event began with a Holy Mass celebrated by Fr M.M. Kennedy, principal of Fr Roch Memorial High School, who paid tribute to teachers who have “shaped hearts, inspired dreams, and built futures with patience and love.”

Plan to set up Waqf help desks in all state

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided to establish Waqf help desks, which would assist in uploading Waqf properties details on the UMEED portal. The issue was discussed at a meeting of the AIMPLB held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani which discussed several issues.

A detailed discussion took place regarding the process of registering Waqf properties on the UMEED Portal. The board received several complaints from various states and Waqf mutawallis (trustees), stating that the portal was difficult to use as it frequently crashes, and uploading even a single property document takes around 40-45 minutes.

To address this issue, it was decided that Waqf help desks would be established in all States to provide assistance.

The board has also filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking user-friendly portal and deadline extension to upload details.