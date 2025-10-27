Hyderabad and Rachakonda Report Nearly 55,000 Drunk Driving Cases in 10 Months

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad and Rachakonda commissionerates have collectively reported 54,760 incidents of drunk driving till October this year, highlighting the persistent menace of intoxicated driving on city roads, which has at times led to deadly mishaps. The Cyberabad traffic police apprehended 457 drunk drivers in just one week.

The deadly Kurnool bus accident, which claimed 19 lives, was reportedly caused by an allegedly drunk biker who fell off his vehicle on the National Highway. The ill-fated bus hit the vehicle that was lying on the highway.

According to official data, Hyderabad commissionerate accounted for 39,370 cases, while Rachakonda police registered 15,390 violations. Officials said a significant portion of these offenders are habitual violators, repeatedly engaging in reckless behaviour despite repeated warnings and challans.

The total fine amount paid by violators for 39,370 cases in Hyderabad stood at a whopping Rs 8,20,15,900. The Cyberabad Traffic Wing has taken strict measures to curb the menace of drunk driving.

“Vehicles of habitual offenders have been seized and will be released only after the payment of pending challans. In cases of drunken driving, letters have been addressed to the respective RTAs requesting the cancellation of the violators’ driving licences,” said a senior Cyberabad traffic officer.

Officials noted that drunk-driving offenders are increasingly responsible for fatal accidents, including the recent Kurnool tragedy. Awareness campaigns are also being intensified.

Cyberabad conducted 1,362 campaigns, while Hyderabad held 879, targeting schools, colleges, and workplaces to educate citizens about the dangers of drinking and driving, as well as other major traffic violations.