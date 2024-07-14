Hyderabad: Alumni of St. Thomas (SPG) Boys’ HS Celebrate Golden Jubilee

Hyderabad: The alumni of the 1975 SSC batch of St Thomas (SPG) Boys' High School celebrated their golden jubilee with a luncheon meeting over the weekend near the iconic Clock Tower in Secunderabad.

The gathering remembered the departed classmates and teachers followed by honouring their late friends and mentors with a two-minute silence.

The luncheon was a joyous affair, filled with laughter and nostalgia. The classmates shared stories from their past and updated each other on their present lives.

In a spirit of camaraderie, the group resolved to support each other through any challenges they might face and also planned to meet regularly.

"Out of the original 60 students, 22 remain active in the group while 12 have passed away. Efforts are on to reconnect with the remaining 19 classmates," said N Prashanth, a 64-year-old alumnus.

St Thomas (SPG) Boys' High School, established in the 1850s, is a historic institution in Secunderabad, notable for offering Tamil as a first language option, catering for the area's significant Tamil-speaking population.