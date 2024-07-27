Hyderabad: All set for today’s Bonalu celebrations

Hyderabad: Temples across the city, including at Musheerabad, Chappal Bazaar, Jiyaguda, Khairatabad and Haribowli, among others, are all decked up and brightly decorated for a grand colourful Bonalu celebrations here on Sunday.



The puja at Pochamma Devi temple in Karwan will be attented by Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar.



The weeklong celebrations at Simhavahini Mahankali temple in Lal Darwaza will climax with the presence of a large turnout of devotees as well as top political leaders.



It will be likewise at Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram in Haribowli.

According to its organising secretary S.P. Kranthi Kumar, “the temple, which will open at 7 am, is celebrating its 76th Bonalu festival. The Bonam Shanti Kalyanam will be a major draw.”

On behalf of the state government, IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu will offer traditional silk attire to the Goddess Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali.

Vaila Abilash of Pochamma temple in Khairatabad, said, “After offering Bonam, we will celebrate the festival on a grand note.”

Governors of C.P. Radhakrishnan of Telangana and Bandaru Dattatreya of Haryana, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues, scores of elected representatives, VIPs, celebrities and officials are expected to join the celebrations.