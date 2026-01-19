Hyderabad All Set for Inter Exams From Feb. 2

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad district administration said it was preparing for the Intermediate Public Examinations commencing starting on on February 25.

A total of 1,75,271 students, including 81,981 first‑year general stream students and 93,373 second‑year students, have registered for the exams in the district. The examinations will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, with students instructed to reach centres 30 minutes before commencement.

Officials said 217 centres have been constituted for theory exams and 225 venues for practical examinations, which begin on February 2.

Hyderabad additional collector Jitender Reddy, along with district revenue officer E. Venkatachari, reviewed the arrangements and directed officials to ensure students face no difficulties and that all basic facilities are provided.

TGSRTC officials were instructed to operate buses on routes leading to exam centres, while police were asked to make security arrangements, impose Section 144 at all centres, and shut down photocopying shops in the vicinity to prevent malpractice.